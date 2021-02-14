Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $15.74 Million Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,737,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EAR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

