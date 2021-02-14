Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,326 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Management worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $878,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,954 shares of company stock worth $47,751,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

