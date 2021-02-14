Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,563 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

