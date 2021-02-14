Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 200,725 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

NYSE CCS opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

