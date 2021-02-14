ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 1,893,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,169,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $755.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

