Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 45.2% in January

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 14th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.59. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

