Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $798,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

