Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.99.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock worth $3,113,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

