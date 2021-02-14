Virland A. Johnson Sells 4,112 Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JAN opened at $8.87 on Friday. JanOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

