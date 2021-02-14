Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.33. 1,087,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 562,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

