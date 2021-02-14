Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vivendi stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. 37,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,763. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

