VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VMware were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 37.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

NYSE VMW opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

