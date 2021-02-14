VouchForMe Trading Down 10.1% This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $160,608.07 and $4,112.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

