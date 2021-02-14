Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Gap Up to $0.07

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.07, but opened at $0.11. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,730,999 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

