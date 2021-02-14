Waifu Token Price Reaches $0.0014 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 201.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Waifu Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 305.9% against the dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $506,148.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00276845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00086845 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,590.06 or 0.93023694 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060517 BTC.

Waifu Token Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,844,678 tokens. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io.

Waifu Token Token Trading

Waifu Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

