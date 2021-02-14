Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) & MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Critical Survey

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MINISO Group and Wal-Mart de México, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wal-Mart de México 0 1 1 0 2.50

MINISO Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential downside of 25.09%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Wal-Mart de México.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wal-Mart de México shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Wal-Mart de México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A Wal-Mart de México 4.91% 20.34% 9.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and Wal-Mart de México’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.28 billion 8.01 -$37.29 million N/A N/A Wal-Mart de México $33.37 billion 1.60 $1.97 billion $1.13 27.04

Wal-Mart de México has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Summary

Wal-Mart de México beats MINISO Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company also operates 540 Despensa Familiar and PalÃ­ discount stores; 97 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La UniÃ³n, and MÃ¡s x Menos supermarkets; 143 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi PalÃ­ stores; and 31 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

