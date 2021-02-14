Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

