Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

