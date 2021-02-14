Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.6%

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.07 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.09 ($1.14). 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £9,473.40 ($12,377.06).

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

