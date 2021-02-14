Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.