Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

