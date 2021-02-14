wave edu coin (WEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 156.4% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $138,982.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00274457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097475 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,257.29 or 0.90742932 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059426 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com.

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

