WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Shares Up 0.5%

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 5,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 2.97% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.