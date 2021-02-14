WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $332.91

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $332.91 and last traded at $332.83, with a volume of 2219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $332.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.17 and its 200 day moving average is $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

