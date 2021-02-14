Wedbush Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $56.50

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of TWTR opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

