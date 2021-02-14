West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$13.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

