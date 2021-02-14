Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.86 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

