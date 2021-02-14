Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Allen J. Miles III Purchases 6,558 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

