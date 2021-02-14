Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Melius began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE WAB opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,661,550 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.