Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.5 days.

Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

