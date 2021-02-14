William S. Wallace Sells 167 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CACI opened at $236.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.38 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in CACI International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 170.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.67.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

