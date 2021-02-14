WINk (WIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.46 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $80.56 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 103% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

