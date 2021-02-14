Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.