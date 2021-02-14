Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

KHC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

