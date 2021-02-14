Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,022,000 after buying an additional 1,044,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,261,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,125,000.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $98.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66.

