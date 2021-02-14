Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

