Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

