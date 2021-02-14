WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.91

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.91 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 3853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 120.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 158,752 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 139,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,662 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

