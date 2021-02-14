Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,175.07 ($54.55).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,818 ($62.95) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,471.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,940.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

