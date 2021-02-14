Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.75.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

