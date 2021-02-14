World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells $1,416,464.70 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $94,115.00.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

