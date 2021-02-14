WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$125.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.10.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock opened at C$115.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.