WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 5.3%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.16. 1,497,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,427,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

