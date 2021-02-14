XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

