Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 96.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 268,595 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

XNCR stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

