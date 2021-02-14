Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.17. Xiaobai Maimai shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 6,417 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

