Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Sells $122,068.50 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

