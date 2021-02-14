XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $140.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

