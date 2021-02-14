Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 34,666 China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. China Mobile Limited has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

