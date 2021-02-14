Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Abiomed comprises about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Abiomed by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Abiomed by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $3,261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.07.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

